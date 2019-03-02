Nova Scotia’s Team Cally Moore wins bronze in Canada Games curling

Nova Scotia’s women’s curling team will be leaving Red Deer with some hardware.

The team – comprised of Taylour Stevens, Cassidy Currie, Cate Fitzgerald and skip Cally Moore — defeated Team New Brunswick on Saturday to take home bronze at the Canada Games.

Team Rose also defeated British Columbia, Northwest Territories, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan on two different occasions en route to the bronze.

After the victory, the team collectively called the win a proud moment.

“It means everything,” Cally Moore said after the match. “We’ve worked so hard. Obviously our goal was to get gold but ending it off with a win for bronze is always great.

“We came off happy, we’re in good spirits and it means everything to bring home some sort of hardware for Nova Scotia.”

Congrats @TeamCallyMoore, we are proud! #supernova

The bronze was Team Nova Scotia’s 10th medal of the 2019 Canada Games.

Shortly after the win in curling, 14-year-old Shane Sommer of Port Williams won Team Nova Scotia’s first gold medal of the Canada Games.

Shane placed first in alpine ski cross, defeating Team Quebec and Team British Columbia.

Here’s where the medal standings sit as of 6 p.m. Saturday:

Gold

Shane Sommer, Alpine Ski Cross

Silver

Alex Bulgaru, Boxing 64 kg Male

Brenda MacDonald, Alpine Skiing Giant Slalom Para Female

Scott Denyes, Figure Skating Special Olympics Singles Level III Male

Sierra Tanner, Judo Individual 63 kg Female

Jessica Lynn Cranton, Figure Skating Special Olympics Singles Level III Female

Gymnastics Trampoline – Synchro Female

Bronze

Matthew Ross, Boxing 69 kg Male

Douglas Kosciukiewicz, Squash Individual Male

Gymnastics Artistic – Team Event Male

Curling Female

Team Nova Scotia only took home four medals in 2015, with two silvers and two bronze apiece.