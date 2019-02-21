New Brunswicker wins boxing gold at Canada Games, 2 Nova Scotians medal

Three Maritime boxers reached the podium at the Canada Games Wednesday night, with a New Brunswicker taking home gold and a pair of Nova Scotians earning silver and bronze.

Isaiah Haya defeated 2018 national champion Tiago Balteiro from Ontario in the 81kg title match in Red Deer.

Haya won by way of knockdown, with a final score of 4-1.

The 17-year-old from Quispamsis, N.B., won his two previous matches over Saskatchewan’s Quinn Neald and British Columbia’s Brayden Hellekson to advance to Wednesday’s title fight.

Isaiah Haya is the first New Brunswicker to win gold in boxing at the Canada Games since 2007, when Dominic Babineau won in the 51kg class.

Nova Scotian boxers Alex Bulgaru and Matthew Ross also reached the podium Wednesday night.

Bulgaru fought his way to the 64kg title match earlier in the week, but lost to Quebec’s Sammy Morisset. The Halifax native had previously defeated Alberta’s Fausto Santoro and Ontario’s Msaon Galvao.

In the 69kg class, New Waterford’s Matthew Ross won bronze by defeating Dylan Clark of B.C., with all five judges declaring Ross the winner.

Nova Scotia has two more medals at the @2019CanadaGames thanks to these guys. Congrats to Alex Bulgaru (Halifax) and Matt Ross (New Waterford) on a job well done. You made your province proud! #supernova pic.twitter.com/2UErDZokry — Team Nova Scotia (@teamnovascotia) February 21, 2019

Isaiah Haya was the first New Brunswicker to take home a medal at this year’s Games. Nova Scotia currently has three medals, with the province’s men’s gymnastics team earning bronze in the artistic team event.

The Canada Games in Red Deer run until March 3.

