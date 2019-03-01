Man throws chair, breaks window at Kelowna bakery

A small bakery and coffee shop in Kelowna was damaged on Thursday when a man tried to throw a chair through one of its storefront windows.

The incident was caught on security camera. At the time, there were a handful of customers inside Bliss Bakery.

A man wearing blue jeans and a black jacket can be seen walking past the bakery, which had outdoor tables and chairs on the sidewalk. In the video, the man grabbed one of the chairs, walked a few feet, then tried throwing it through a window.

His first attempted failed, with the chair bouncing off the window, though the loud bang caught the attention of customers and employees inside the bakery. The man grabbed the chair again, walked a few more feet and threw it a second time, with the chair busting a different window. He then walked away.

A store customer quickly left the bakery, seemingly to follow the man.

According to the bakery owner, Barry Yeo, police arrested a suspect a short time later.