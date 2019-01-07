Arrest made in Kelowna vandalism spree

Kelowna police confirm a suspect has been arrested after an alleged vandalism spree in downtown Kelowna early Monday morning.

“At approximately 4:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a commercial glass break alarm to a building located in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue,” Cpl. .Jesse O’Donaghey said in a statement to Global Okanagan.

“A suspect was located and taken into police custody less than a block away from the damaged window. He was caught in the act of kicking a window of another business.”

O’Donaghey said the investigation into the mischief complaints remains ongoing at this time.

Other acts of vandalism were discovered in the 1600 block of Ellis Street and 400 block of Leon Ave. The window of a Global News cruiser was also smashed.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP and cite police file #2018-1078.