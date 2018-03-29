Downtown Kelowna homeless shelter to stay open for another year

Despite pushback from some local businesses, The Cornerstone homeless shelter in downtown Kelowna will remain open for another year.

Cornerstone is a cold weather shelter located at 425 Leon Avenue that opened Nov. 30 and currently provides 80 mats to the homeless.

While it was first pitched as a “temporary” winter shelter, a statement from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said the facility will remain open for another year.

The John Howard Society will continue to oversee operation of the shelter.

Some neighbouring businesses have expressed concern about escalating crime, drug use and vandalism. Some business owners say customers fear visiting their shops and they’d prefer if the shelter was moved to another location.

It’s prompted a number of community meetings between local businesses, RCMP, BC Housing, the City of Kelowna, the John Howard Society and the Chamber of Commerce.

“By keeping the Cornerstone shelter open for the next year, BC Housing is ensuring those who are homeless in the community have a place to stay,” said the release.