Central Alberta mother shows off life-saving ostomy bag in powerful boudoir photo shoot

A mother of two from Sylvan Lake, Alta., is baring her physical and emotional scars from a nearly fatal battle with cancer, including an ostomy sac surgically inserted on her abdomen, as part of a powerful boudoir photo shoot.

A Facebook video chronicling the shoot has gone viral online, and features Lindsay Percy recalling the most difficult battle of her life.

At eight months pregnant with her second daughter, she knew something was wrong. But her extreme weakness was chalked up to the effects of pregnancy.

Less than three weeks after delivering her baby girl, doctors discovered her torso was riddled with cancerous tumours.

“They had found two tumours the size of cantaloupes on each ovary, and tumours riddling my small intestine and small bowel and a tumour on my liver,” Percy explains.

Surgeons removed much of her digestive track, inserting the external pouch to collect waste. That was followed by four rounds of aggressive chemotherapy. Months into recovery, Percy decided to do the boudoir photo shoot to show off the scars that changed her life in such a profound way.

“Now I am working to try and empower those who have ileostomies, and who have gone through or are going through a horrible battle with cancer,” Percy says.

She says working with photographer Erika Fetterly of EFP Studios was instrumental in her emotional healing.

“She helped me see the new me — all of my scars, the stretchmarks, everything,” Percy says.

The photographer thinks documenting scars like this are reminders of what makes her clients so strong.

“No matter what is on your body, it’s still you and that is worth celebration,” Fetterly says.

This is the message Fetterly shares in her online women’s empowerment community of more than 6,000 women who might be struggling with self-image.

Share your story, bare your scars and be proud of your journey.

“No matter what’s going on in your life, whether it be you have an ileostomy, or you’re going through cancer treatments… there’s something you can do to help,” Fetterly says.

The images she provides to her clients are never edited or retouched, and are meant to celebrate the changes to their bodies.

“You’re not finding a new you, because it’s the you that’s always been there,” Fetterly says.

It’s a point of view Percy also hopes will resonate with other women in similar situations.

“My outlook on life has changed because I am here and I am alive,” says the young mother. “Being positive, regardless of what you’re going through, is what’s going to get you through life.”

The video was produced by Wild North Photo and Film.