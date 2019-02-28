Downtown storefronts in Kingston significantly damaged by chain vehicle crash

Two stores near Princess and Montreal streets are significantly damaged after a chain vehicle crash.

Kingston police were called to the area around 6 a.m. on Thursday. They tell Global News that a vehicle crashed into another vehicle, which resulted in a stationary car colliding with the front of Dollarama and Windmills restaurant.

Kingston police say that slick road conditions and driver error to be the factor in the collision. They also want to remind drivers to slow down and be cautious when driving during slick weather conditions.

The injuries caused by the collision were very minor, but what’s not minor is the damage sustained by the two stores.

Global News spoke to the new owner of Windmills restaurant, Dave McNamara, who is currently leasing the property. He says that he was gearing up for the opening of a new eatery.

McNamara says he had planned to open the restaurant in about two to three weeks but now the date will have to be pushed by back another couple of weeks until the damages are fixed.

Dollarama remained open for business, with a wooden sheet in place of their broken window.

No estimate has yet been provided on exactly how much damage the two businesses sustained.

