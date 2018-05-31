Dollar store crash Vancouver
May 31, 2018 8:51 pm

No serious injuries after SUV crashes into Vancouver dollar store

By Online News Producer  Global News

The white SUV crashed into the front of a downtown Vancouver dollar store on Thursday afternoon.

Paula Fukamati
A A

Vancouver police say it was lucky there were no serious injuries after a white SUV crashed into a dollar store in downtown Vancouver on Thursday.

Police say just after 1:30 p.m., the driver was heading north on Hamilton Street towards Robson Street when they lost control, drove onto the northwest sidewalk and crashed through the ABC Dollar Store window.

The driver was taken to hospital for assessment and police say he may have suffered a medical incident prior to the collision.

One staff member of the dollar store was taken to hospital for assessment as well.

dollar-store-crash8

The white SUV crashed into the front of a downtown Vancouver dollar store Thursday afternoon.

Paula Fukamati
dollar-store-crash7

The white SUV crashed into the front of a downtown Vancouver dollar store Thursday afternoon.

Paula Fukamati
dollar-store-crash6

The white SUV crashed into the front of a downtown Vancouver dollar store Thursday afternoon.

Paula Fukamati
dollar-store-crash5

The white SUV crashed into the front of a downtown Vancouver dollar store Thursday afternoon.

Paula Fukamati
dollar-store-crash4

The white SUV crashed into the front of a downtown Vancouver dollar store Thursday afternoon.

Paula Fukamati
dollar-store-crash3

The white SUV crashed into the front of a downtown Vancouver dollar store Thursday afternoon.

Paula Fukamati
dollar-store-crash2

The white SUV crashed into the front of a downtown Vancouver dollar store Thursday afternoon.

Paula Fukamati

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ABC Dollar Store Vancouver
Dollar store crash Vancouver
Vancouver
Vancouver crash
Vancouver dollar store
vancouver police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News