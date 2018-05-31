No serious injuries after SUV crashes into Vancouver dollar store

Vancouver police say it was lucky there were no serious injuries after a white SUV crashed into a dollar store in downtown Vancouver on Thursday.

Police say just after 1:30 p.m., the driver was heading north on Hamilton Street towards Robson Street when they lost control, drove onto the northwest sidewalk and crashed through the ABC Dollar Store window.

The driver was taken to hospital for assessment and police say he may have suffered a medical incident prior to the collision.

One staff member of the dollar store was taken to hospital for assessment as well.