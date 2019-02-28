Man dies following multi-vehicle Fredericton crash: police
A 27-year-old man who was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Fredericton has died, according to police.
The Fredericton Police Force says the crash in the 1100-block of Riverside Drive happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the crash involved a garbage truck and five passenger vehicles.
The 27-year-old man had to be extracted from his vehicle and was sent to hospital in critical condition.
Police say the man died in hospital the next day. His identity has not been released.
The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.
