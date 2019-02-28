Canada
February 28, 2019 11:29 am

Man dies following multi-vehicle Fredericton crash: police

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The crash happened in the 1100-block of Riverside Drive in Fredericton.

Megan Yamoah/Global News
A A

A 27-year-old man who was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Fredericton has died, according to police.

The Fredericton Police Force says the crash in the 1100-block of Riverside Drive happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries following multi-vehicle crash in Fredericton

Police say the crash involved a garbage truck and five passenger vehicles.

The 27-year-old man had to be extracted from his vehicle and was sent to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man died in hospital the next day. His identity has not been released.

READ MORE: Four people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Fredericton

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
Fatal Crash
Fredericton
Fredericton crash
Riverside Drive

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.