Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries following multi-vehicle crash in Fredericton

A 27-year-old man had to be extracted from his vehicle and is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Fredericton on Tuesday.

The Fredericton Police Force says they initially responded to a crash in the 1100-block of Riverside Drive, where no one was injured, at around 5 p.m.

While attending that crash, police say another multi-vehicle collision took place along the same stretch of road. That crash involved a garbage truck and five passenger vehicles.

Police say the 27-year-old man and two women were sent to hospital, but the man is in critical condition.

Police have confirmed that at least 4 people have been taken to hospital, at least 3 with significant injuries.

Identification Section and Accident Reconstruction are on the scene. The road remains closed and Ambulance NB is treating victims at the crash site.

Whiteout conditions at the time of the crashes played a factor, according to police. The scene was cleared around 1 a.m.

Another multi-vehicle crash was reported in Cocagne, N.B., on Tuesday. Police say at least 15 vehicles were involved in the collisions at the Cocagne Bridge, also due to whiteout conditions.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and use additional caution when driving during winter months.