Crime
February 28, 2019 9:35 am

Waterloo police ask for help in locating missing Cambridge woman

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Eileen Holley was last seen in December.

Waterloo Regional Police / handout
A A

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Cambridge woman.

Police say that Eileen Holley was last seen in December.

The 35-year-old is known to frequent downtown Kitchener and Cambridge.

READ MORE: Human remains found in Welland identified as missing woman

Holley is described as five feet seven inches, 120 lbs., with a partially shaved head and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Cambridge crime
Cambridge missing woman
Eileen Holley Cambridge missing
kitchener missing woman
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.