Waterloo police ask for help in locating missing Cambridge woman

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Cambridge woman.

Police say that Eileen Holley was last seen in December.

The 35-year-old is known to frequent downtown Kitchener and Cambridge.

Holley is described as five feet seven inches, 120 lbs., with a partially shaved head and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

