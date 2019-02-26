Human remains found in Welland identified as missing woman

Human remains found in Welland earlier this month have been identified as those of a missing 19-year-old.
READ MORE: Thorold teen reported missing
They were discovered in the area of Schisler and Darby roads on Feb. 17.
Niagara Regional Police say an autopsy has confirmed the body is Samantha Leigh Lambert of St. Catharines. She had been reported missing in September 2018.
READ MORE: Body found in Welland canal, identified as missing St. Catharines teen
A cause of death has not been determined at this time, pending further examination.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.