Canada
February 26, 2019 2:16 pm

Human remains found in Welland identified as missing woman

By News Anchor  Global News
Police say 19 year old Samantha Leigh Lambert was reported missing in September 2018.

Police say 19 year old Samantha Leigh Lambert was reported missing in September 2018.

NRPS
A A

Human remains found in Welland earlier this month have been identified as those of a missing 19-year-old.

READ MORE: Thorold teen reported missing

They were discovered in the area of Schisler and Darby roads on Feb. 17.

Niagara Regional Police say an autopsy has confirmed the body is Samantha Leigh Lambert of St. Catharines. She had been reported missing in September 2018.

READ MORE: Body found in Welland canal, identified as missing St. Catharines teen

A cause of death has not been determined at this time, pending further examination.

 
Report an error
Autopsy
Body
HamOnt
Human
Identification
LAMBERT
Missing
Remains
Sam
Samantha
St. Catharines
Teen
Thorold
welland

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.