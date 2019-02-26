Human remains found in Welland identified as missing woman

Human remains found in Welland earlier this month have been identified as those of a missing 19-year-old.

They were discovered in the area of Schisler and Darby roads on Feb. 17.

Niagara Regional Police say an autopsy has confirmed the body is Samantha Leigh Lambert of St. Catharines. She had been reported missing in September 2018.

A cause of death has not been determined at this time, pending further examination.