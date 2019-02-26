Alberta NDP won’t hold campaign events inside public hospitals again: health minister

Health
Alberta’s health minister says she understands why there is concern about Premier Rachel Notley holding a campaign event inside a public hospital.

Sarah Hoffman said they have spoken to party campaigners and the NDP won’t do it again.

Hoffman made the comments after Notley delivered a campaign-style attack speech against the Opposition United Conservative Party on Saturday in the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.

There were staffers standing behind Notley, some in medical garb, to show support.

Alberta Health Services has rules that forbid any campaigning in its facilities because it is politically neutral.

The UCP wants the ethics commissioner to investigate.

It says the NDP is blurring the lines between government and politics and using public money to campaign.

