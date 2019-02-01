UCP’s Jason Kenney calls on Alberta premier to call election, stop campaigning on public dime

Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney is demanding Premier Rachel Notley call the election now and stop campaigning with public money.

Kenney says recent unbudgeted spending announcements and multimillion-dollar government ad campaigns for programs like the carbon tax are nothing more than partisan promotions for Notley’s NDP.

Kenney says if his United Conservatives win government, they would make changes to the law to allow the auditor general to prohibit at any time government ads deemed to be partisan.

He says the UCP would also extend a ban on non-essential government advertising to include not only the campaign period, but also the months leading up to it.

Kenney made the announcements on the first day of the window for Alberta’s election to be called.

By law, Notley can call the election at any time over the next three months with voters heading to the polls no later than the end of May.