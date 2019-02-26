London police lay charges in Florence Street shooting

A 39-year-old London man is facing several charges in connection with an early morning shooting on Monday in east London that sent one person to hospital.

Police and emergency crews were called to the scene at Florence Street and Kellogg Lane around 1:15 a.m. after a caller reported hearing what they believed were gunshots.

At the scene, police said one man was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and taken to hospital. The victim was later treated and released, police said in a media release issued nearly 11 hours after the incident.

Police also said one of their officers was allegedly assaulted at the scene and that a suspect in the investigation fled from police. The suspect was located a short distance away, and investigators said a loaded firearm was seized.

Craig Bradley Chapman, 39, of London, faces several charges, but none related to the shooting itself.

The charges include possession of a loaded, restricted firearm without a licence, possession of a firearm with its serial number removed and carrying a concealed weapon.

He also faces two charges stemming from the alleged altercation with officers as well as a drug possession charge.

Police did not say whether further charges were anticipated but added that their investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

Chapman appeared in court on Monday and remains in custody, with a court date set for Thursday, police said.