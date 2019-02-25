Blizzard, wind warnings in effect for Barrie, Midland, Collingwood areas: Environment Canada

Blizzard and wind warnings are in effect for the Barrie, Midland and Collingwood areas.

All school buses and vans in the Simcoe County area have been cancelled on Monday due to the inclement weather.

Schools in the north and west zones are closed, however, schools in the south and central zones remain open for student learning.

Feb. 25, 2019: All vehicles in Simcoe County are cancelled today. Schools remain open for student learning. Click here for more info https://t.co/ANsbXlm9Zq — SCSTC (@SCSTC_SchoolBus) February 25, 2019

FYI – NORTH zone schools include those in Elmvale, Midland, Penetanguishene and Orillia. WEST zone schools are those in Wasaga Beach and Collingwood. — SMCDSB (@SMCDSB) February 25, 2019

Environment Canada issued the warnings, saying dangerous snow squalls with blizzard conditions and strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h will continue Monday morning.

The weather agency says some areas could receive between five and 10 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada is warning the high winds and snow may cause very poor visibility, making travel hazardous.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” the warning reads. “If you do travel and become lost, remain where you are until the blizzard has passed.”

The weather agency is also warning the high winds may cause power outages and damage to structures and trees.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows may occur,” the warning reads. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

Officials say conditions are expected to improve later on Monday as the winds weaken.

Georgian College also sent out a tweet early Monday saying its campuses in Barrie, Midland, Muskoka, Orangeville, Orillia and South Georgian Bay are closed due to the weather and power outages.

The campus in Owen Sound will open at 10 a.m.

The college says the other campuses may re-open later in the day if conditions improve.

Due to weather and power outages, our Midland, Muskoka, Orangeville, Orillia and South Georgian Bay campuses are closed (Feb. 25). Campuses may reopen later in the day if conditions improve, so check the website regularly. Owen Sound will open at 10 a.m. — Georgian College (@georgiancollege) February 25, 2019

The County of Simcoe has also cancelled LINX transit service on Monday due to the hazardous weather.

Simcoe County Linx Transit – Service Alert pic.twitter.com/TjoGumr7CR — County Services (@simcoecountyCS) February 25, 2019

