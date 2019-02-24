Powerful windstorm threatens to cause damage across Ontario

A powerful windstorm hitting Ontario on Sunday has prompted warnings of possible power outages and widespread damage.

Environment Canada placed a wide area of southern Ontario — from Windsor to Cornwall — under a wind warning, adding that snow is also on the way for some areas this evening. The agency says frequent gusts of 100 to 110 km/h are expected.

Global News weather specialist Mike Arsenault said Sunday afternoon that winds in southern and southwestern Ontario are already blowing at 80 to 110 km/h.

He said the wind is arriving from the southwest, prompting concerns of flooding along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

“The wind is creating significant wave heights, which is pushing a lot of water on shore,” he said. “Port Colborne, right on the shores of Lake Erie, has seen a wind gust of 127 km/h, which is hurricane strength.”

In nearby Niagara Falls, police said they were closing a road after strong winds forced lake ice up over a retaining wall.

@NiagParksPolice advising that @NiagaraParks Roads Department closing Niagara River Parkway near Mathers Arch. Strong winds blowing ice over the retaining wall from the lake. Drive with caution. Video courtesy @NiagRegPolice Insp. Garvey…. pic.twitter.com/RdXh5HYxfx — Niagara Parks Police (@NiagParksPolice) February 24, 2019

Authorities have warned the public to take steps to prepare for power outages and secure loose objects. Damage to buildings — including roof shingles and windows — could occur, Environment Canada said in its warning, and the winds could also cause tree branches to break.

“Expect thousands of customers throughout the province to be without power at some point today and into the start of the work week,” Arsenault said.

High winds continue to cause outages. Presently, 600 customers are without power and expected time for restoration is 7:45pm. Thank you for your patience. — Welland Hydro (@WellandHydro) February 24, 2019

How the storm is playing out around the province depends on the area. To the south and along Lake Ontario, Arsenault explained, the temperatures are milder but the winds are stronger.

Up north, where temperatures are colder, snow is the major factor. Winds of 60 to 80 km/h could create blizzard conditions. There are warnings in effect for Barrie, the Muskokas and along Lake Huron.

“Obviously, visibility will be a significant issue in these areas, and driving conditions will be extremely dangerous,” Arsenault said.

Other areas could experience snow squalls. There are warnings in place for areas outside of Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo, Peterborough, Kingston and the rest of eastern Ontario.

And the weather won’t quite be ending tonight. For southern Ontario residents, winds gusts of up to 70 or 80 km/h could last through the day Monday.

In northern Ontario, as well as near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, blizzard conditions will persist into Monday morning, Arsenault said.