How to prepare for Sunday’s wind storm in southern Ontario
Hydro companies are advising residents to prepare for possible power outages Sunday throughout southern Ontario as very high winds are expected.
Environment Canada issued a wind warning for southern Ontario Saturday afternoon.
Wind gusts are expected to reach up to at least 110 km/h in most areas as a sharp cold front moves through.
READ MORE: ‘Damaging winds’ of up to 110 km/h forecast for Toronto on Sunday
The winds are expected to begin Sunday morning and gradually diminish on Monday.
In a news release Saturday morning, Hydro One warned of the possibility of “hundreds” of outages throughout parts of Ontario that will be affected by the storm.
They also advised residents to gather emergency supplies in case of an outage, including:
- Cash
- Two litres of water per person
- Canned or dried food
- A battery-powered radio and flashlight
- Candles
- Blankets
- A first aid kit
Any outdoor furniture or loose objects should also be tied down.
READ MORE: Toronto conservation authority warns of potential flooding in low-lying areas
Hydro One said its crews are preparing for outages Sunday, but warn that restoration times will only be determined once damage has been assessed.
Residents should charge their devices and check the outage map provided by the electricity provider in their region for outage updates and restoration times.
The high winds Sunday will also be accompanied by rain and warm temperatures, but that will change over to snow Sunday night as temperatures quickly drop.
WATCH: Passenger records pilot making incredible landing in near-zero visibility
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.