How to prepare for Sunday’s wind storm in southern Ontario

Hydro companies are advising residents to prepare for possible power outages Sunday throughout southern Ontario as very high winds are expected.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for southern Ontario Saturday afternoon.

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to at least 110 km/h in most areas as a sharp cold front moves through.

The winds are expected to begin Sunday morning and gradually diminish on Monday.

In a news release Saturday morning, Hydro One warned of the possibility of “hundreds” of outages throughout parts of Ontario that will be affected by the storm.

They also advised residents to gather emergency supplies in case of an outage, including:

Cash

Two litres of water per person

Canned or dried food

A battery-powered radio and flashlight

Candles

Blankets

A first aid kit

Any outdoor furniture or loose objects should also be tied down.

Hydro One said its crews are preparing for outages Sunday, but warn that restoration times will only be determined once damage has been assessed.

Residents should charge their devices and check the outage map provided by the electricity provider in their region for outage updates and restoration times.

Travel highly discouraged in the snowbelt north and west of Toronto Sunday afternoon/night. Blizzard conditions with zero visibility and 100km/h+ winds right as everything freezes back up. This rare combo will lead to life threatening conditions. #onstorm — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 23, 2019

The high winds Sunday will also be accompanied by rain and warm temperatures, but that will change over to snow Sunday night as temperatures quickly drop.

