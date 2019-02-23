Toronto conservation authority warns of potential flooding in low-lying areas

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is warning of potential flooding in low-lying areas Saturday evening and Sunday.

Rain and rising temperatures are in the forecast for Saturday evening into Sunday, which will lead to melting snow and potential ice jams in rivers and streams, the organization said.

“(A)ll rivers within the GTA may experience higher flows and water levels, resulting in potential flooding and hazardous conditions,” the TRCA said in a statement Saturday morning.

“Ponding may occur in low-lying areas,” the statement continued. “All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered hazardous.”

The public is advised to stay away from streams and bodies of water.

Most rivers and streams have some ice buildup and warming temperatures may also lead to ice breaking apart and later causing jams.

“Ice jam conditions are difficult to predict, thus there is some uncertainty regarding the potential for ice jams and associated flooding,” the TRCA said.

The TRCA has already identified three ice jams in the GTA: one in the Humber River at Broda Drive in Vaughan, another in the Lower Humber at Old Mill Road in Toronto and one in Bolton at King Street East and Old King Road.

A cold front will also move through southern Ontario on Sunday, which is expected to cause very high winds, with some gusts reaching 110 km/h.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTA ahead of the winds.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Power outages are also possible,” the weather agency said.

Hydro One said it is preparing for the possibility of “hundreds” of outages Sunday and its crews are already getting ready to respond.

