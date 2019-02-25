Fire in London’s west end leaves one dead
London police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a blaze that left one person dead.
Details are scarce, but according to police, it was just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday when they along with other emergency services responded to reports of a fire in an apartment building on Proudfoot Lane.
READ MORE: Imam says turnout at Halifax funeral for seven fire victims shows widespread support
Officers evacuated the building and say one man suffered life threatening injuries.
Early Monday, Middlesex London EMS confirmed to 980 CFPL that a man died at the scene.
Police tweeted that LTC buses were on scene to provide a warm space for evacuees to rest while crews worked on scene.
It’s unknown if or when residents were allowed to return to their units.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate from the blaze is not known.
WATCH: Richmond family thanks firefighters who saved their children 15 years ago
Anyone with information is asked to call London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.