Fire in London’s west end leaves one dead

London police and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating a blaze that left one person dead.

Details are scarce, but according to police, it was just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday when they along with other emergency services responded to reports of a fire in an apartment building on Proudfoot Lane.

READ MORE: Imam says turnout at Halifax funeral for seven fire victims shows widespread support

Officers evacuated the building and say one man suffered life threatening injuries.

Early Monday, Middlesex London EMS confirmed to 980 CFPL that a man died at the scene.

Police tweeted that LTC buses were on scene to provide a warm space for evacuees to rest while crews worked on scene.

FIRE reported in area of PROUDFOOT LANE. Occupants are being evacuated. Police and Fire department on scene. LTC attending for evacuees. No further updates at this time. Please avoid the area. @lpsmedia @LPFFA #ldnont — LPS_Operations (@LPS_Operations) February 25, 2019

It’s unknown if or when residents were allowed to return to their units.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate from the blaze is not known.

WATCH: Richmond family thanks firefighters who saved their children 15 years ago

Anyone with information is asked to call London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!