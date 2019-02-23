Break and enter suspects arrested in Niagara, several stolen firearms recovered

WELLAND, Ont. – Niagara regional police say they have arrested three people and recovered more than a dozen firearms that were stolen during a break and enter at a home in the Township of Wainfleet.

Police say the homeowner reported that a quantity of firearms, including rifles, shotguns, a crossbow, ammunition and some other property was stolen on Tuesday.

They say on Thursday they arrested a 24-year-old Welland, Ont. man and charged him with several offences in connection with the break-in, and also recovered 11 guns, the crossbow and a large amount of ammo.

Police say on Friday officers searched another Welland residence where they seized two more stolen firearms and a pellet gun and arrested a 41-year-old local man on stolen property and weapons charges.

They say a 22-year-old Welland woman was also arrested on charges of obstructing a peace officer.

