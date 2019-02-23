Crime
February 23, 2019 10:25 am
Updated: February 23, 2019 10:30 am

Break and enter suspects arrested in Niagara, several stolen firearms recovered

By Staff The Canadian Press

Niagara police say numerous firearms were recovered following three arrests in Wainfleet.

Niagara Regional Police
WELLAND, Ont. – Niagara regional police say they have arrested three people and recovered more than a dozen firearms that were stolen during a break and enter at a home in the Township of Wainfleet.

Police say the homeowner reported that a quantity of firearms, including rifles, shotguns, a crossbow, ammunition and some other property was stolen on Tuesday.

They say on Thursday they arrested a 24-year-old Welland, Ont. man and charged him with several offences in connection with the break-in, and also recovered 11 guns, the crossbow and a large amount of ammo.

Police say on Friday officers searched another Welland residence where they seized two more stolen firearms and a pellet gun and arrested a 41-year-old local man on stolen property and weapons charges.

They say a 22-year-old Welland woman was also arrested on charges of obstructing a peace officer.

Global News
© 2019 The Canadian Press

