Danforth shooting victims to speak out about lack of action on tackling gun violence

A group of Danforth shooting victims and their families will be speaking out today to call for further action on curbing gun violence.

Quinn Fallon, the sibling of 18-year-old Reese Fallon who was fatally shot, will be among those present at a news conference at 10 a.m. at the Danforth Music Hall.

Other speakers include Noor Samiei, a friend of Reese who was with her when shots rang out on the evening of July 22, 2018 that left two dead and 13 others injured.

The group said in a media release that the news conference was called to shed light on the “lack of action” by all levels of government on reducing gun violence.

The federal government is currently in the process of studying the possibility of a handgun ban in Canada. Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair launched the firearms review following a series of high-profile gun-related shootings last summer.

A media release said the press conference will be attended by close to one dozen Danforth shooting victims and their families, community leaders and Danforth MPs, MPPs and city councillors.