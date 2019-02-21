Canada
February 21, 2019
Updated: February 21, 2019 1:40 pm

Regina police charge two girl teens involved in alleged taxi robbery

Two female teens have been arrested and charged by Regina police for robbing a taxi driver Wednesday evening.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has charged two female teens aged 15 and 16 after they allegedly skipped out on paying a taxi bill and sprayed the driver in the face with spray paint.

Regina police say the incident occurred in the 1700 block of Toronto Street shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to RPS, the driver’s phone was stolen, but was later recovered by police.

Officers located the two teens at a nearby residence. They were arrested and charged, police say.

The 15-year-old, who is from Pilotte Butte, and the 16-year-old, from Regina, face charges that include robbery.

Both girls appeared in provincial youth court Thursday morning.

