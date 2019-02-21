Regina police charge two girl teens involved in alleged taxi robbery

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has charged two female teens aged 15 and 16 after they allegedly skipped out on paying a taxi bill and sprayed the driver in the face with spray paint.

Regina police say the incident occurred in the 1700 block of Toronto Street shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to RPS, the driver’s phone was stolen, but was later recovered by police.

Officers located the two teens at a nearby residence. They were arrested and charged, police say.

The 15-year-old, who is from Pilotte Butte, and the 16-year-old, from Regina, face charges that include robbery.

Both girls appeared in provincial youth court Thursday morning.

