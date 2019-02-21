Weather
February 21, 2019 1:39 pm

As another 12 cm of snow falls on Montreal, budget overruns could be possible

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

Commuters told Global News there were delays snarling their ride to work Thursday morning.

Billy Shields/Global News
A A

Snow plows began clearing Montreal’s streets at 2 a.m. Thursday after the city got another dose of winter weather.

Those plows ensured that most major roadways were smooth sailing for drivers, but some commuters told Global News that wasn’t the case for public transit users.

“The snow kind of makes everything a bit longer, waiting for the bus a bit longer,” said Tristin Best, a student at Concordia University who takes the 105 bus.

According to City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin, 125 cm of snow has fallen in Montreal so far.

The city could go over the $165 million budget for 2019 if a further 65 cm of snow falls between now and the end of the year.

“We have enough budget (overall) to cover those activities,” insisted Sabourin, noting officials are prepared.

Snow removal operations are slated to start at 7 p.m. Thursday night, and should be completed in four days.

“It’s a crazy winter,” Sabourin said. “We have a lot of snow and big swings of temperature.”

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
montreal city budget
Montreal Commute
Montreal traffic
Montreal winter
Montreal winter weather
Snow Plow
Snow Removal
Snow Removal Budget
Winter weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.