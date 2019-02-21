Crime
February 21, 2019 9:00 am
Updated: February 21, 2019 9:10 am

Family robbed of steaks before dinner is served: Norfolk County OPP

A succulent steak of Argentine beef sits atop a grill.

A family in Norfolk County was left wondering where’s the beef after they were allegedly robbed of their steaks on Tuesday afternoon.

Norfolk County OPP say they responded to a call of stolen steaks just before 12:30 p.m. at a home in Houghton.

Police say a homeowner was in the garage preparing to cook steaks for the family.

The homeowner left the garage for a short period of time, only to return and find the steaks missing.

Officers are reminding the public to always report any suspicious activity witnessed around their vehicle or neighbourhood.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen sirloins is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Global News
