Toronto man faces 2nd-degree murder charges in 2 different shootings
Toronto police say a man has been charged with two counts of murder related to shootings that took place more than six months apart.
Investigators say they arrested 33-year-old Ibrahim Khiar on Wednesday.
READ MORE: 1 of 4 injured in Kensington Market shooting dies in hospital, police say
He is charged with second-degree murder in a shooting that sent four people to hospital in the city’s bustling Kensington Market neighbourhood at 10:30 p.m. last Canada Day.
One of those injured, 19-year-old Marcel Teme, died in hospital three days later.
READ MORE: Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto
Police say Khiar is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Jaunoi Christian.
Christian was gunned down outside a Toronto nightclub on Feb. 8.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.