Crime
February 20, 2019 10:58 pm
Updated: February 20, 2019 11:04 pm

Toronto man faces 2nd-degree murder charges in 2 different shootings

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in front of a downtown Toronto nightclub early Friday. Marianne Dimain reports. (Feb. 8)

A A

Toronto police say a man has been charged with two counts of murder related to shootings that took place more than six months apart.

Investigators say they arrested 33-year-old Ibrahim Khiar on Wednesday.

READ MORE: 1 of 4 injured in Kensington Market shooting dies in hospital, police say

He is charged with second-degree murder in a shooting that sent four people to hospital in the city’s bustling Kensington Market neighbourhood at 10:30 p.m. last Canada Day.

One of those injured, 19-year-old Marcel Teme, died in hospital three days later.

READ MORE: Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto

Police say Khiar is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Jaunoi Christian.

Christian was gunned down outside a Toronto nightclub on Feb. 8.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Ibrahim Khiar
Ibrahim Khiar charges
Jaunoi Christian
Kensington Market shooting
Marcel Teme
Toronto crime
Toronto gun violence
Toronto murders
Toronto shootings

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.