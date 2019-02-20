Toronto man faces 2nd-degree murder charges in 2 different shootings

Toronto police say a man has been charged with two counts of murder related to shootings that took place more than six months apart.

Investigators say they arrested 33-year-old Ibrahim Khiar on Wednesday.

He is charged with second-degree murder in a shooting that sent four people to hospital in the city’s bustling Kensington Market neighbourhood at 10:30 p.m. last Canada Day.

One of those injured, 19-year-old Marcel Teme, died in hospital three days later.

Police say Khiar is also charged with first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Jaunoi Christian.

Christian was gunned down outside a Toronto nightclub on Feb. 8.

