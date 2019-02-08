Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in front of a downtown Toronto nightclub early Friday.

Toronto police said they responded to a call just before 2 a.m. on Queen Street near Parliament Street.

Insp. Jim Gotell said officers located a male victim with several gunshot wounds in front of the nightclub.

Toronto paramedics attended to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation is very preliminary, we’re still trying to obtain what happened,” Gotell said.

Police have not released the exact age and identity of the victim.

Authorities are urging witnesses in the area to come forward.

“We’re speaking with people who were in the club. There were some witnesses that called 911 and we’re speaking to them, plus we’re trying to obtain the video camera footage in the area,” Gotell said.

No arrests have been made.

The fatal shooting is the city’s 6th homicide of 2019.