Man seriously injured after daylight shooting in downtown Toronto
Toronto police say a man has been seriously injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said they received a call just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Church and Colborne streets.
When authorities arrived on scene, they located a man who had been shot.
His injuries were determined to be serious, and paramedics said he was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police did not release a suspect description or say if anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
