Man seriously injured after daylight shooting in downtown Toronto

Toronto paramedics rushed one man to hospital after a daytime shooting in downtown Toronto on Sunday.

Toronto police say a man has been seriously injured after a shooting in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said they received a call just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area of Church and Colborne streets.

When authorities arrived on scene, they located a man who had been shot.

His injuries were determined to be serious, and paramedics said he was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police did not release a suspect description or say if anyone has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

