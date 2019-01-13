Toronto police searching for suspect in connection with east-end shooting
Toronto police say they are looking for a man after a shooting in the city’s east end last weekend.
Police say two men were shot inside a car on Jan. 6 when they were stopped at a red light.
The two victims were taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
READ MORE: 2 men injured in daylight shooting near Queen and Woodbine: Toronto police
Police say the alleged shooter had gotten out of a black Mercedes and fled on foot, while the other suspects left the scene in the Mercedes.
They say they arrested two men that fled in the vehicle, but officers are still looking for the shooter.
Police say John Okoro, 23, of Toronto, is wanted for numerous charges including attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.