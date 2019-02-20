Arrest made in Valentine’s Day armed robbery, kidnapping in B.C. Interior

A 36-year-old B.C. man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the armed robbery and kidnapping on Valentine’s Day in Kamloops and Kelowna.

The incident unfolded on Feb. 14, when police say two armed men robbed two men and a woman in downtown Kamloops. From there, police allege one of the suspects took the woman against her will in one of the victim’s vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was found abandoned near Barnhartvale Road and Highway 97. From there, the investigation led police to Kelowna, where an apartment was raided and an arrest was apparently made, though the kidnapped woman was not found.

On Friday morning, police discovered that the kidnapped woman was possibly travelling from Kelowna to Kamloops. A vehicle was reportedly stopped near Falkland, with officers arresting a male and a female suspect while rescuing the kidnapped woman.

Police said the kidnapped woman was not injured and that they found guns in the car. RCMP added the two people were arrested in the car were not involved with the robbery in Kamloops.

Police released no more information until Wednesday, when they announced a Kamloops man had been arrested on Feb. 20. Police say the 36-year-old is known to police.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team and Kamloops RCMP were involved in the arrest. Police said a residence on Brandon Avenue was surrounded and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.