Kamloops RCMP searching for two men wanted in murder

Police in Kamloops are asking for the public’s help in locating two men wanted for murder.

According to Kamloops RCMP, Gordon Wayne Braaten and Hugh Alexander McIntosh have been identified as suspects in the shooting death of Jason Glover on Friday, Feb. 15.

Police say Glover was shot at a residence on Tranquille Road and died later in hospital. Police added that Bratten and McIntosh have each been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Police believe the homicide was a targeted incident.

Police said that Braaten and McIntosh are from Kamloops, but their current whereabouts are unknown. The two are reportedly known to police, with RCMP stating they are known to be involved in the local drug trade.

Braaten is described as 35-years-old, six-feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. Police say he has short, brown hair, green eyes and an athletic build.

McIntosh is described as 51-years-old, 5′ 8″ and 190 pounds. Police say he has balding brown hair, green eyes and a medium build.

Police state that Braaten and McIntosh are considered armed and dangerous and are not to be confronted. Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.