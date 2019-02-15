Targeted Kamloops shooting leaves 2 in hospital, 1 in critical condition

A shooting in Kamloops on Friday has left two people in hospital.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said one patient was in critical condition, while the other was in serious condition.

According to the Kamloops RCMP, the attack happened just before 4 p.m. at a home in the 1900-block of Tranquille Road.

Police arrived to find a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they believe the attack was targeted.

“Currently we have numerous police resources, both uniform and plain clothes officers investigating this incident,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie in a media release.

“We are asking the public to remain vigilant and mindful of any suspicious activity they may see in the community and report it to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

