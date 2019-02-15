Woman kidnapped at gunpoint in Kamloops rescued by RCMP

A woman who was kidnapped following a robbery in downtown Kamloops on Thursday was found Friday morning in Falkland by RCMP.

According to Kamloops RCMP, the kidnapping took place after two armed men robbed three individuals: two men and a woman. Police say one of the suspects took the woman against her will in one of the other victim’s vehicle.

Police in Kamloops say they learned that a residence on Dallas Drive was a possible location. However, upon arrival, they found the home was empty and had been ransacked.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Large police presence near downtown Kelowna

The stolen vehicle was later found empty near Barnhartvale Road and Highway 97.

From there, the investigation led police to an address in Kelowna, where officers, including members of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, raided an apartment building on Bernard Avenue.

The kidnapped woman was not in the building, but one of the robbery suspects was arrested.

WATCH BELOW: Scenes from the Bernard Avenue incident in Kelowna.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

On Friday morning, police discovered that the kidnapped woman was possibly travelling from Kelowna to Kamloops. A vehicle was reportedly stopped near Falkland, with officers arresting a male and a female suspect while rescuing the kidnapped woman.

“First and foremost, our concern was for the woman who had been kidnapped,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie. “The danger that she was in cannot be overemphasized.

“Officers knew that the suspects were armed. It was unknown what their intent was regarding her life. Few details could be released to the media to protect our investigation and ultimately, help get this woman back to safety.”

READ MORE: Gunmen stole valuables during kidnapping, killing of Canadian in Burkina Faso: official

“With the safety of the hostage victim, the responding police officers and the general public in mind, the incident prompted the temporary closure of roadways in the immediate area and a temporary hold and secure of nearby businesses,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The unfolding events concluded with the apprehension of four individuals of interest, including two men and two women and the seizure of a vehicle.”

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and they are working to identify and locate the second robbery suspect. Police added that this was a targeted crime and involved participants in the local Kamloops drug trade.