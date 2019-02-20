Man charged after police find driver asleep in vehicle stuck on Lake Nipissing

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle became stuck on Lake Nipissing, police say.

According to North Bay OPP, on Sunday, just after 9 a.m., officers located a man asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Lake Nipissing.

Officers say the vehicle was in reverse and the engine was revving.

Police say the driver was quickly woken and officers requested a breath sample.

According to police, roadside tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for impaired driving.

Police say additional testing was conducted at the North Bay OPP detachment.

As a result, officers have charged 43-year-old Paul Joseph Chalupka from Stoney Creek with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80 milligrams or more and driving a motor vehicle without a valid permit.

Officers say his licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police say Chalupka was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on March 5.

