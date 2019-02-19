Man charged after police find driver asleep at the wheel in Grey Highlands

A man from Tiny Township has been charged after he was found asleep in a vehicle in Grey Highlands, police say.

Grey County OPP say they found a man slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle parked in the northbound lane of Grey Road 2, north of Grey Road 4, on Friday just before 7 p.m.

Police say the keys were in the ignition and the vehicle was running.

Officers say a bottle of alcohol was also seized from the front passenger’s seat.

READ MORE: York police release video of alleged impaired driver asleep at the wheel in intersection

According to police, the man exhibited signs of impairment. He was arrested and taken to the OPP detachment for breath tests.

Police say the driver refused to provide a sample of his breath, despite several requests.

As a result of the incident, officers say Logan Matthew Watson, 24, of Tiny Township was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand, operation while impaired by alcohol and care and control of a motor vehicle with unsealled container of liquor.

Police say he is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on March 7.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!