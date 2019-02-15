Blustery winter weather on the way for Barrie, Collingwood, Midland: Environment Canada

A special weather statement is in effect for the Barrie, Collingwood and Midland areas.

Environment Canada issued the statement, saying blustery winter weather is expected to hit the region on Friday.

The weather agency says strong westerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected to whip up freshly fallen snow Friday night, causing reduced visibility in some areas.

Officials say near Lake Huron and over the Bruce Peninsula, wind gusts up to 80 km/h are possible.

Environment Canada says flurries will bring between two and five centimetres of snow to most of the region, however, areas to the east of Georgian Bay could receive between five and 10 centimetres.

Officials are warning residents the weather will make for poor driving conditions as untreated roads will become snow-covered, icy and slippery.

“Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada says conditions will begin to improve Friday evening as the flurries begin to taper off.

