RCMP investigating suspicious Kelowna apartment fire on Pandosy Street

Kelowna RCMP were busy Thursday afternoon.

Along with an intense police operation that had Bernard Street blocked off near Gordon Drive for about an hour, they also attended a suspicious fire at an apartment building on Pandosy Street.

Kelowna Fire Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke in an apartment in the 1900 block of Pandosy Street around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Fire alarms were going off in the building.

When they arrived on scene, fire crews found heavy smoke in a ground floor unit, and a chair on fire.

The fire was extinguished quickly, and did not spread to other units.

The Kelowna Fire Department has deemed the fire as suspicious.

“There was somebody that was taken from the room, prior to our arrival,” Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens said. “RCMP are now looking after the scene.”

The unit where the fire broke out sustained heavy smoke damage, but firefighters were able to vent the rest of the building and use gas detectors to make sure it was safe for occupants to return.