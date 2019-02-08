Okanagan
February 8, 2019 3:13 pm
Updated: February 8, 2019 3:14 pm

Firefighters douse blaze in Rutland home

By Online Journalist  Global News

: Kelowna firefighters were called to a house fire in Rutland on Friday morning.

Global News
A A

Kelowna firefighters were called to a house fire in Rutland this morning.

The fire took place near Robson Road and Rutland Road South. Three people inside the home safely escaped.

READ MORE: Blaze contained to bedroom in Kelowna townhouse fire

A person inside the home told Global News that he heard a loud bang, and then the home started filling with smoke. He called the fire suspicious.

Police were also on scene, reportedly investigating the fire.

Global News
Help us improve GlobalNews.ca
Take the survey now!

Report an error
Fire
House Fire
Kelowna
Kelowna Fire Department
Kelowna firefighters
Okanagan
Rutland
rutland road south

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.