Firefighters douse blaze in Rutland home

Kelowna firefighters were called to a house fire in Rutland this morning.

The fire took place near Robson Road and Rutland Road South. Three people inside the home safely escaped.

Here’s a look at the scene of the fire near Robson and Rutland Road South. Just talked to one of the people inside the home at the time. She said her dad started yelling for everybody to get out. She’s shivering in shorts in a nearby car as they wait for emergency social services pic.twitter.com/nzAjzteh2f — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) February 8, 2019

Learning more details about the fire. Mark Shields was inside the home at the time. He heard a loud bang and then the house started filling with smoke. He says the blaze suspicious. #ylw #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/qyRVldhhoI — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) February 8, 2019

A person inside the home told Global News that he heard a loud bang, and then the home started filling with smoke. He called the fire suspicious.

Police were also on scene, reportedly investigating the fire.

