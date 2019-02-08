Firefighters douse blaze in Rutland home
Kelowna firefighters were called to a house fire in Rutland this morning.
The fire took place near Robson Road and Rutland Road South. Three people inside the home safely escaped.
A person inside the home told Global News that he heard a loud bang, and then the home started filling with smoke. He called the fire suspicious.
Police were also on scene, reportedly investigating the fire.
