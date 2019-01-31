Fire in West Kelowna likely due to attempted gas theft

UPDATE: The investigation into a fire next to a West Kelowna car wash has now been turned over to the RCMP. West Kelowna Fire Rescue issued a brief update Thursday morning, saying investigators believe the fire started due to an attempted gas theft from a vehicle. The fire department is reminding the public to be careful with any and all sources of fuel as they can be highly flammable, explosive and can quickly lead to damaging consequences.

ORIGINAL: West Kelowna RCMP and fire investigators are looking into a blaze that engulfed three vehicles and spread to the nearby car wash.

It happened at the Husky gas station on Old Okanagan Highway on Wednesday night just before 8 p.m.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

“Upon arrival, fire crews from the Westbank and Lakeview Heights stations found three cars were burning and the fire was beginning to extend into the car wash building,” West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said. “Crews quickly knocked down the fire, limiting it to the outside of the building.”

The cars were sitting beside the building which is occupied by the Shine Shop Auto Detailing.