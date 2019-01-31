RCMP investigating fire at West Kelowna car wash

A fire last night at a West Kelowna car wash that torched four vehicles is under police investigation.

“Crews were called at about 7:45 p.m. yesterday evening for reports of a car on fire just outside of the Husky car wash,” said West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolin.

“When we rolled up, we had three vehicles fully involved with possible extensions into the car wash,” added Richard Bliss of the West Kelowna Fire Department.

“Fortunately, our crews did a great job knocking the fire down quick and keeping it outside of the car wash itself,” said Brolin.

“Once we were able to access them and get the car hoods open, we were able to supress the fire. And then once we got into the soffits and the interior of the building, we were able to make sure there were no further extensions,” said Bliss.

“We found material at the scene consistent with fuel being stolen. There was a drill and some tools and that type of thing. The fire is being treated as suspicious. We think that it may have involved the fuel theft there, so definitely a scary situation,” said Brolin.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.