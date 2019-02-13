Quebec City winter carnival vows to improve parade after first event deemed a flop

Quebec City’s winter carnival is promising to improve its next parade after scathing online reviews claimed organizational failures at the most recent event left children in tears.

The criticism on the event’s Facebook page focused on lengthy delays, choice of location and a new format where spectators waited at designated stations for acts to arrive.

READ MORE: A pastry shop in Montreal is giving out free treats, but there’s a catch

Quebec resident Claude Toupin said there were long gaps between each presentation, which left spectators shivering in the cold with no music or fanfare to entertain them.

David Montminy, another spectator, said he saw children crying from the cold as their parents rubbed their feet to warm them up in the lobby of a nearby bank.

WATCH BELOW: Famed ice sculptor Michel Lepire dies

A consultant with the Carnaval de Québec acknowledged the problems at a news conference Tuesday and said organizers are still figuring out the new format.

Daniel Gelinas said steps are being taken to reduce the event’s running time, ensure continuous entertainment and improve the acoustics by the time the next parade is staged this weekend.

READ MORE: Santa yells ‘Get the f*** out!’ at children during fire alarm

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!