Santa yells ‘Get the f*** out!’ at children during fire alarm

British organizers are apologizing after an “absolute disgrace” of a Santa Claus ripped off part of his costume and yelled at children to “get the f*** out” after a fire alarm was set off in building.

Cambridgeshire parents were left stunned Sunday after a man dressed as Santa for a community event ripped off his hat and beard “in front of 50-odd kids and started shouting and swearing at people to leave” after a fire alarm was set off in the building.

“Santa was upstairs in his grotto, an event organized by Festival Events St Ives (a voluntary organization) and immediately assisted in the evacuation of the building,” organizers said in a statement.

READ MORE: Man shouts ‘there’s no Santa Claus’ repeatedly at Florida holiday event

Turns out, there was another “rave event” being held on the main floor of the building when smoke machines had triggered the alarm.

“During a family rave event in the Corn Exchange, St Ives, the fire alarms were activated by smoke in the Charter Hall,” organizers said in a statement.

Stuart Wilkin was mixing music for the “rave,” and told The Guardian that Santa was “raging” as he was trying to evacuate the building.

“I do think though the reason Santa was raging was because they booked a kids’ rave on the same day as kids going to see Santa upstairs above the event,” Wilkin said. “He probably sat there trying to talk to kids with thumping music playing and was pissed-off. The fire alarm going off was probably the final straw for him.”

READ MORE: How to tell your kids the truth about Santa Claus

A mother who attended the event told Cambridgeshire Live attendees were already in the process of calmly evacuating the building.

“In came angry Santa swearing, using the most vile language, ripping off his hat and beard, with steam literally coming from his ears,” the woman said. “Not too sure why he was so cross.”

“My friend’s little boy was upset as his dad was carrying him when Santa told them ‘To get the f*** out,’” claimed the woman.

Organizers apologized “for any offence or distress caused to parents and children by the attempts to ensure all visitors and staff had exited the building and were safe.”