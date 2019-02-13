B.C.’s South Coast begins digging out from storm, but more snowfall is on the way

Get ready for more snow in Metro Vancouver.

READ MORE: Wednesday school closures in Metro Vancouver, The Fraser Valley, and Vancouver Island

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga said it’s coming Thursday.

“The next system will be tricky. It’ll arrive late tomorrow afternoon and into tomorrow night,” Madryga said on Wednesday.

“Not as cold with this next system, meaning there will be some rain mixed in late tomorrow, tomorrow night. But certainly wet snow is likely, especially at higher levels. Several centimetres will accumulate again tomorrow night.”

Globalnews.ca coverage of snowfall on B.C.’s South Coast

Snow day is a boon for some Vancouver businesses, a bust for others 01:25 Snow day is a boon for some Vancouver businesses, a bust for others 00:33 Herd of Elk spotted near Enderby 01:09 Early morning snowfall at Commercial and Broadway 01:31 Snow falls overnight as residents prepare for the worst

Environment Canada ended the snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, and the Southern Gulf Islands early Wednesday morning.

The break in the weather allowed crews in Vancouver to focus on cleaning up side streets with a focus on hills, school zones and care facilities.

Holy smokes, those are some #BCstorm snowfall accumulations!

62 cm in Chemainus, 49 in Nanaimo, 37 in Abbotsford, even Vancouver got 23 cm over last 36 hrs. pic.twitter.com/LDL4x7PW4v — Simon Little (@simonplittle) February 13, 2019

“With some let-up in the weather and some rain, we’re going to have some ice concerns,” Erin Hoess, manager of street operation with the City of Vancouver, said.

There were several school closures across the South Coast on Wednesday. Public schools in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, and Fraser Cascade are closed. Public schools in Surrey and Vancouver are open.

BC Transit said service was suspended in the Fraser Valley. Service resumed later in the morning, with passengers being told to expect delays.

Transit service in all Fraser Valley systems has now resumed, but please expect delays. Thank you for your patience! — BC Transit (@BCTransit) February 13, 2019

Crews in Victoria have been working around the clock to deal with what many call the worst snowstorm in more than 20 years.

WATCH: Vancouver Island copes with snow

Kelowna got a winter wallop as well.

Tow trucks kept busy as dangerous roads caused crashes, even some flipped cars. Snow affected travel out of Kelowna’s airport, as 11 flights to Vancouver and Victoria were cancelled.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!