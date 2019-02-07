Blaze contained to bedroom in Kelowna townhouse fire

A small fire inside a townhouse bedroom was quickly extinguished by the Kelowna Fire Department on Thursday.

According to the fire department, the fire was contained to the second-story bedroom on Burtch Road. The fire department noted that the fire didn’t spread to other parts of the townhouse because the bedroom door was closed.

Fire crews smashed out the bedroom window, allowing smoke to billow out of the room.

The home’s occupants were out at the time, with the fire department reporting no injuries. Police were also on scene.

“I went out with my daughter and I got a call from my neighbor saying that my daughter’s room was engulfed in flames,” said Kim Peterson. “I rushed home and here we are.”

Peterson added “I’m surprised I didn’t get into an accident on the way here. My daughter is in the back seat crying about her blanket and all her stuff she just got for Christmas. I know that stuff doesn’t matter, but she’s five years old.”

The fire department said it was investigating what sparked the fire.