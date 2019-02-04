One man sent to hospital after Moose Jaw house fire

One man was taken to hospital after a townhouse caught fire early Monday in Moose Jaw.

At around 12:47 a.m. Moose Jaw Fire was called to the 300 block of Ross Street West where smoke was billowing out of a residence.

Police evacuated all of the surrounding residences and once the evacuations were done they found a man in the residence that was on fire – he was transported to Dr F H Wigmore Hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the one unit and all evacuees were able to return home.

Firefighters are still trying to determine what caused the blaze.