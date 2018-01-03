Large shop catches fire in Moose Jaw

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed a large shop with rental units on the North Service Road in Moose Jaw.

The building had four units rented out. The fire started in a unit used by a truck driver where he parked vehicles inside. It was gutted.

A detailing business next door was also damaged severely. Two of the units escaped damage.

The owner saw the fire from his business, which is located on the North Service Road, at around 7:30 Wednesday morning.

The building is only five-years-old and just had the roof restored after hail damage a few years ago.

It’s not known how much the damage has been caused, but it could cost up to $300,000 according to the building owner.