Garage destroyed in Moose Jaw fire

At around 2:30 p.m., the Moose Jaw Fire Department, police and EMS were called to a garage fire on the 600 block of Fairford Street East.

When authorities arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames. After the fire had been extinguished, the garage had been completely destroyed and there was damage to the house and neighbouring house.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.

The cause has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.