Canada
October 16, 2017 7:05 pm

Garage destroyed in Moose Jaw fire

By Staff Global News

At around 2:30 p.m., the Moose Jaw Fire Department, police and EMS were called to a garage fire on the 600 block of Fairford Street East.

James Johnson / Twitter
A A

At around 2:30 p.m., the Moose Jaw Fire Department, police and EMS were called to a garage fire on the 600 block of Fairford Street East.

When authorities arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames. After the fire had been extinguished, the garage had been completely destroyed and there was damage to the house and neighbouring house.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.

The cause has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Garage Fire
Moose Jaw Fire
Moose Jaw garage fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News