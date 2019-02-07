Smoke alarm alerts occupants to early morning garage fire in Peterborough

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution after a garage fire broke out at a Peterborough home early Thursday.

Fire crews were called to a house on Mountain Ash Road in the city’s south end around 1:40 a.m.

Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Don Broersma says the fire was quickly brought under control after smoke began billowing into the living area of the home.

He noted five occupants in the home were alerted by a smoke alarm and exited the building safely.

One person was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre to be assessed as a precaution, Broersma said.

Damage is pegged at $25,000 and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

