Woman found dead in Moncton townhouse fire

A woman was found dead in a townhouse unit after firefighters responded to a blaze on Joyce Avenue in Moncton Wednesday morning.

Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Robert Brine says crews were called to the scene at around 7:15 a.m.

“There was smoke coming from the second-floor window,” he said. “We had to break in the front door to gain access.”

Once inside, Brine says crews made their way up to the second floor.

“They also had to break into that door, which was a bathroom,” he said. “They extinguished the fire in that room, which has been destroyed.”

Brine says the woman was found in the bathroom, and that the fire was contained to the room.

Residents say fire and police crews arrived around 7am this morning pic.twitter.com/IIZuNuCSPp — Callum Smith (@smithc902) November 28, 2018

He confirms the woman was the only occupant of the unit at the time.

RCMP and fire investigators remain on scene.

There are 10 units in that particular townhouse complex. The neighbouring units were evacuated briefly, but residents have been allowed to return home.