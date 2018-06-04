Fire destroys Moncton mobile home, damages two others

A family in Moncton was able to escape from their burning home early this morning, thanks to the actions of a man who happened to be passing by the area.

“They were lucky enough he noticed the flames and by banging on the door, woke them and they were able to safely escape,” said Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Dennis Dollemont.

But the quickly-spreading fire at a mobile home park has destroyed one home and damaged two others.

Dollemont says crews were called at around 2 a.m. on Monday to Dupuis Avenue to a report of a baby barn on fire.

“By the time we arrived, we had a mini home that was completely engulfed, a second home which had caught fire and by the time it was over, a third home had suffered damage,” he said.

He says the first home has been destroyed, while the second home is extensively damaged. The third home had some damage to its siding.

“It was a very difficult fire to fight because we had to set up a fire supply and shuttle water from quite a distance,” Dollemont said.

“We were able to continue the water, but it was a very tasking job.”

Two adults and an infant were displaced by the fire. The Canadian Red Cross is assisting them.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

